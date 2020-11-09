 Skip to main content
35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 1,721
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday.

The county’s total has reached 1,721 cases, with no new deaths announced, leaving the total at 20 or about 1.2% of the county’s cases.

Of the 35 new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; nine are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; four are 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

In Houston County Monday, 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 358 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 3,930 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 184,788, including 16,212 health care workers, with 149,766 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,147,270 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,017,351 residents having been tested.

Nineteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,675.

Of these people, 1,850 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 11,671 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,948 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

