33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; more than 2M Minnesotans tested

Of the 33 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; six are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; nine are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; and two are 75 to 79 years old.