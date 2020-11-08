33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; more than 2M Minnesotans tested

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday, raising the total to 1,686 with deaths remaining at 20.
Of the 33 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; six are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; nine are 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; and two are 75 to 79 years old.
In Houston County, there were eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported Sunday by MDH, raising the total to 344 cases with two deaths.
In Minnesota, 5,924 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 180,862, including 16,037 health care workers, with 146,311 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 3,120,995 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,003,245 residents having been tested.
Thirty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,656.
Of these people, 1,836 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 11,527 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,923 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
