32 new COVID-19 cases in Winona's major educational institutes

New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in every major educational institutes in Winona in recent days — totaling 32 new cases.
Winona Area Public Schools
Eight new positive cases and 13 new quarantines were confirmed in Winona Area Public Schools during the week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 13.
The district did not announce if the new cases and quarantines are employees or students.
Since the semester started on Sept. 7, the district has reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 80 quarantines.
For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit
winonaschools.org. Cotter Schools
Cotter Schools had five new cases confirmed within its community from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 — four on the St. Teresa’s campus and one at Main Street Montessori.
Additionally, there were six new quarantines at St. Teresa’s campus and eight new quarantines at Main Street Montessori from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.
Since Aug. 23, Cotter has reported in total 11 cases on the St. Teresa’s campus, three on the St. Stan’s campus, three on the St. Mary’s campus and one at Main Street Montessori.
For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit
cotterschools.org. Winona State University
Sixteen new student COVID-19 cases and no new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to Oct. 13.
Since the week leading up to Aug. 18, there have been 80 student cases and five employee cases.
The sixteen new cases is the second highest single-week increase in cases so far this semester, with the top week so far having been the week leading up to Sept. 1 with 22 cases.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 729 student cases and 40 employee cases at WSU.
For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit
winona.edu. Saint Mary’s University
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Saint Mary’s University during the week of Oct. 11, raising the university’s total to five cases since July 26.
Four of these cases were students, while the other case was an employee.
All five of the individuals who have been diagnosed were on the Winona campus while positive.
The current transmission level remains at medium on the Winona campus.
For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit
smumn.edu. Minnesota State College Southeast
Two new student COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the week leading up to Oct. 13 at Minnesota State College Southeast — one on the Winona campus and one that was an individual learning online or off campus.
There have now been, since Aug. 19, 15 student cases and zero employee cases at MSCSE.
As for locations of these cases, two have been on the Red Wing campus, seven have been on the Winona campus, and six have been off campus.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 98 student cases and nine employee cases at MSCSE.
For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit
southeastmn.edu.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Three Holmen best friends show of their masks.
File photo
Jim Falls, Wis.
My granddaughter Johana and I - Getting through COVID-19 pandemic - "We can do it!"
contributed by Pauline Spiegel
La Crescent, MInn.
This is my 3 year old son Julian. I like to get my kids their favorite color and/or character to make it a little more fun to wear.
contributed by Jena Juarez
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
contributed by Cindy Cauther
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
contributed by Jeff Bryan
La Crosse punk
"My band had some masks printed to add to our merchandise line-up! Zammek - La Crosse Punk"
Kylie Mullen
Lace for a lady
Kylie Mullen
Caring for the community
A retired state social worker and her daughter who is a public school teacher say, “wearing masks when out and about is a simple and loving thing to do for your community.”
Kylie Mullen
A mask with bling
Fancy that - a mask with bling!
Kylie Mullen
Dinner guests
Having dinner guests together at home. Left to right, Don Smith, Mary Rohrer, and Nancy Korn Smith. We asked our readers to show off their masks for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in our papers.
Kylie Mullen
A Friendly smile
"I intended this to my likeness and a friendly everyday mask. I was disappointed when i received it. Frankly, it's ridiculous...so I'll give readers a good laugh."
Kylie Mullen
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
Aquinas’ Alexis Smith hits an approach shot at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
The Onalaska dance team performs at halftime.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
Masked spectators watch the game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
JB Weiser makes a save for Aquinas.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Lauren Kelsey, left, and Victoria Nolte attempt a block on Westby’s Macy Stellner.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Aquinas’ Victoria Nolte serves.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
The Westby tem celebrates a point won.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holmen school lunches
Heather Mathwig, right, and Analise Smith with the Holmen School District Nutrition Department bag individual pizzas at Holmen Middle School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Noodles & Company
Menche Evans cooks in the kitchen at the new Noodles & Company in Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
La Crescent-Hokah girls soccer head coach Jake Smith talks with player Olivia Meyer.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska Football
Onalaska head coach Tom Yashinsky runs football practice.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Western Technical College student Emery Thompson has his temperature taken by human resources department employee Jackie Kettner before entering the bookstore.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
College during COVID
Face mask wearing students walk to and from classes on the first day of the fall semester on the UW-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Attendees give applause during the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
A woman in attendance for the "A Stronger America Workforce" event at Dairyland Power Cooperative with Vice President Mike Pence wears a patriotic facemask.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Scooping up smiles
Marty Diersen with the Sweet Shop hands a cone to Joy Benson, a member of Logan High School’s class of 1969, dressed as the children’s book character Raggedy Ann.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.