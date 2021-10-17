32 new COVID-19 cases in Winona's major educational institutes

New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in every major educational institutes in Winona in recent days — totaling 32 new cases.

Winona Area Public Schools

Eight new positive cases and 13 new quarantines were confirmed in Winona Area Public Schools during the week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 13.

The district did not announce if the new cases and quarantines are employees or students.

Since the semester started on Sept. 7, the district has reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 80 quarantines.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools had five new cases confirmed within its community from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 — four on the St. Teresa’s campus and one at Main Street Montessori.

Additionally, there were six new quarantines at St. Teresa’s campus and eight new quarantines at Main Street Montessori from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.

Since Aug. 23, Cotter has reported in total 11 cases on the St. Teresa’s campus, three on the St. Stan’s campus, three on the St. Mary’s campus and one at Main Street Montessori.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Sixteen new student COVID-19 cases and no new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to Oct. 13.

Since the week leading up to Aug. 18, there have been 80 student cases and five employee cases.

The sixteen new cases is the second highest single-week increase in cases so far this semester, with the top week so far having been the week leading up to Sept. 1 with 22 cases.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 729 student cases and 40 employee cases at WSU.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Saint Mary’s University during the week of Oct. 11, raising the university’s total to five cases since July 26.

Four of these cases were students, while the other case was an employee.

All five of the individuals who have been diagnosed were on the Winona campus while positive.

The current transmission level remains at medium on the Winona campus.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Two new student COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the week leading up to Oct. 13 at Minnesota State College Southeast — one on the Winona campus and one that was an individual learning online or off campus.

There have now been, since Aug. 19, 15 student cases and zero employee cases at MSCSE.

As for locations of these cases, two have been on the Red Wing campus, seven have been on the Winona campus, and six have been off campus.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 98 student cases and nine employee cases at MSCSE.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

