 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3,129 cases
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3,129 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total for the county to 3,129 cases.

No new deaths were announced Monday, leaving the total of deaths since the start of the pandemic at 33.

Of the 31 new cases, two are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; five are 30 to 34 years old; four are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; two are 75 to 79 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

As for neighboring Houston County, 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Monday, raising the total to 868 cases with four deaths.

In Minnesota, 5,296 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 356,152, including 25,769 health care workers, with 314,138 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 4,623,492 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,669,121 residents having been tested.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,005.

Of these people, 2,645 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 18,358 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,015 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News