30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from March 30 to April 5.
No new deaths were announced in the county during the week.
With the new cases, the county's totals reached 12,684 cases and 72 deaths.
The vaccination rate for all of Winona's County's residents is at 63.9% for individuals who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose of Monday.
No percentage increase was experienced since the previous week with at least one dose received, but there was a 0.1% increase amongst individuals in the county who have received a full vaccine series -- going from 61.1% to 61.2%.
The rate for Winona County residents who are fully up to date on their recommended COVID-19 dose remains at 42.8%.
As for vaccination rates per age group in the county, 98% of residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 55% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 69% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old, and 43% of residents 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.