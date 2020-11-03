30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Tuesday

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
Due of this development, the 14-day rate is now above 50, with a range between 50 and 53.
The county’s total now sits at 1,463 cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county Tuesday, leaving the total at 19.
Of the new cases, one was between the ages of 5 and 9; three were between the ages of 10 and 14; one was between the ages of 15 and 19; four were between the ages of 20 and 24; two were between the ages of 25 and 29; four were between the ages of 30 and 34; two were between the ages of 35 and 39; four were between the ages of 40 and 44; one was between the ages of 50 and 54; three were between the ages of 55 and 59; two were between the ages of 60 and 64; one was between the ages of 65 and 69; one was between the ages of 70 and 74 and one was between the ages of 80 and 84.
Seven new cases were confirmed in Houston County by the MDH Tuesday, bringing the total to 269 people. No new deaths were announced in Houston, leaving the total at two.
In Minnesota, 3,483 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
This brings the total to 157,096, with 134,227 people no longer requiring isolation.
Statewide, 2,916,431 COVID-19 tests have been completed while 1,899,230 people have been tested.
Fifteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,499.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 10,647 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19, with 2,760 of those people requiring treatment in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
