30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Friday; vaccinations continue

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

The 30 cases bring the county's total up to 6,232 cases since the first local case in March 2020.

Fifty-five county residents have died due to COVID-19, with none of those deaths being announced Friday.

As for vaccines in the county, 58.1% of the county's entire population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.8% have received a full vaccine series.

Winona County continues to trail behind Minnesota's overall vaccination rate, where 62.3% of the entire population has received at least one dose and 59.3% have received a full series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.

