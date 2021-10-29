30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Friday; vaccinations continue

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The new cases were added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.
The 30 cases bring the county's total up to 6,232 cases since the first local case in March 2020.
Fifty-five county residents have died due to COVID-19, with none of those deaths being announced Friday.
As for vaccines in the county, 58.1% of the county's entire population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.8% have received a full vaccine series.
Winona County continues to trail behind Minnesota's overall vaccination rate, where 62.3% of the entire population has received at least one dose and 59.3% have received a full series.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website at health.state.mn.us.
