3 Winona organizations receive grants totaling $150,000

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $12,125,516 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

Three Winona organizations were among the recipients, receiving $150,000.

“As communities continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, these organizations are supporting basic needs, education and training, economic self-sufficiency, and other programs directed at helping the recovery,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.

Here is a list of grants awarded to organizations in southeastern Minnesota:

Engage Winona, Winona, $30,000. To support the Lived Experience community leadership program to increase civic engagement, economic mobility, and capacity among diverse communities in the Winona area.

Minnesota State College Southeast, Winona, $50,000. To provide basic needs and wraparound support to low-income students pursuing post-secondary education in southeastern Minnesota.

Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Winona, $70,000. To support the REACH program to prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high demand careers in the greater Winona area.

Accessible Space, Inc., Saint Paul, $50,000. For capital improvements to Prairie Sky Apartments, an accessible, affordable, residential complex serving individuals with disabilities in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

C.A.R.E. Clinic, Red Wing, $50,000. For general operations to provide access to affordable and linguistically/culturally competent medical, dental, mental health, legal, and social services for underserved individuals and families in Goodhue County.

Children’s Dental Health Services, Rochester, $60,000. For general operations to provide low-income, underserved children in southeastern Minnesota with access to quality comprehensive dental care.

CLUES, Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio, Saint Paul, $70,000. To provide culturally specific employment support, career development, financial coaching, and resource navigation to increase economic stability for low-income Latino and other underserved communities in southern Minnesota.

Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota Inc., dba The Reading Center, Rochester, $75,000. For general operations to support children affected by dyslexia.

Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, $10,000. To provide supplemental food support to children experiencing hunger.

Jeremiah Program, Minneapolis, $50,000. To support economic and social mobility for single-mother households experiencing poverty in southeastern Minnesota.

Laura Baker Services Association, Northfield, $50,000. For general operations to provide housing and support services to adults with developmental disabilities.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, Rochester, $45,000. For general operations to provide civil legal aid to individuals and families in poverty in Olmsted County.

LIFE Mower County, Austin, $15,000. For general operations to provide educational, recreational, and social development opportunities for people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Rochester, $150,000. For general operations to provide a home away from home for families seeking medical treatment for their critically ill children in Rochester, Minnesota.

Southeastern Minnesota Private Industry Council, Inc. dba Workforce Development, Inc., Rochester, $100,000. For Bridges to Careers to provide academic and wraparound supports for disadvantaged populations to enter and/or move up in career pathways.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.

