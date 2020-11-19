Update: 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases confirmed in Winona County Thursday

The city said in the same post that the rate is now estimated to be between 141 to 143, which is more than 500% higher than what the rate was earlier this fall.

The official current rate will not be released for quite some time from MDH, as the department normally releases the rates about two weeks after the time period included.

The county's totals are now at 2,260 cases -- two of which are probable -- with 25 deaths.

The three new deaths in the county include one person between 80 and 84 years old; one between 90 and 94 years old; and one between 95 and 99 years old.

Of the 70 new cases in the county, one is younger than 4 years old; one is 5 to 9 years old; four are 10 to 14 years old; six are 15 to 19 years old; eight are 20 to 24 years old; six are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; five are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; five are 45 to 49 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; seven are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; four are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; four is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.

On Wednesday evening, Winona County Emergency Management released data about the county's first 2,190 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.