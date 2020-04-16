3 more Winona County residents diagnosed with COVID-19, total now at 54

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more Winona County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 54, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

No information specific to these new cases was released to protect the privacy of the patients.

No more COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the total at six as of Thursday.

Winona County Health and Human Services staff have continued to emphasize that not everyone who shows symptoms is being tested for the disease and that some people who have the disease don’t show symptoms.

In Minnesota, 1,912 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,020 of these patients no longer needing to be isolated and 94 having died from the disease, as of Thursday.

Of these cases, 475 have required hospitalization, with 213 of them remaining in hospitals, as of Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.