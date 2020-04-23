3 more people die from COVID-19 in Winona County; total now at 13 deaths

Three more Winona County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the total to 13 deaths in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday after three days of no new cases or deaths locally.
No specific information about the new deaths has been released.
One more person has also been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county, raising the total to 62.
Of these cases, 24 were diagnosed more than two weeks ago, Winona County Health and Human Services reported, which is the recommended time normally for isolation after first showing symptoms.
Eight people still are in the two-week period since first showing symptoms, while 18 people have unknown dates of when they first started showing symptoms.
Health officials have revealed that a large portion of the cases have been connected to a congregate care facility. The only one listed by MDH as having cases is Sauer Health Care.
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have emphasized that not all people who show symptoms are being tested, so it should be suspected that there are more cases in the county than what have been confirmed.
In Minnesota, 2,942 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 1,536 no longer needing to be isolation and 200 having died.
Of the state’s cases, 712 patients have been hospitalized, with 268 remaining in hospitals as of Thursday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
U.S. hospital occupancy rates in 2018, by county
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
How to cope
How to isolate
How to learn at home
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.