3 COVID-19 deaths, 395 cases confirmed in recent week in Winona County

  • 0

Three new COVID-19 deaths and 395 cases were confirmed in Winona County from Feb. 2 at 4 a.m. to Feb. 8 at 4 a.m.

The deaths included one resident between 60 and 64 years old; one between 80 and 84 years old; and one between 90 and 94 years old.

By the end of the week period, the county’s totals were at 11,897 cases and 69 deaths.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations, 63.6% of all Winona County residents have received at least one dose, while 60.5% are fully vaccinated.

As for vaccinations rates in age groups, 99% of residents at least 65 years old or older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 68% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 69% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As for Minnesota as a whole, 69.4% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.1% are fully vaccinated.

To learn more about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations. In the two months after Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine received authorization to be administered to children aged 5 to 11, merely 27% have received at least one dose. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 18% of them have received two. Health officials say the vaccination rates among children have differed by region in the United States. Recent analysis shows almost 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Vermont are fully vaccinated. According to NBC News, less than 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received two doses in nine Southern states.
