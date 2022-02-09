3 COVID-19 deaths, 395 cases confirmed in recent week in Winona County

Three new COVID-19 deaths and 395 cases were confirmed in Winona County from Feb. 2 at 4 a.m. to Feb. 8 at 4 a.m.

The deaths included one resident between 60 and 64 years old; one between 80 and 84 years old; and one between 90 and 94 years old.

By the end of the week period, the county’s totals were at 11,897 cases and 69 deaths.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations, 63.6% of all Winona County residents have received at least one dose, while 60.5% are fully vaccinated.

As for vaccinations rates in age groups, 99% of residents at least 65 years old or older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 68% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 69% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As for Minnesota as a whole, 69.4% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.1% are fully vaccinated.

To learn more about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

