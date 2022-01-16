284 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Winona's largest schools recently confirmed a total of 284 more COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools experienced an extreme spike in COVID-19 from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 with 135 new cases being confirmed among students and employees, according to the district's dashboard. From Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, the district reported 40 cases.

The district's total for the school year now sits at 379.

Approximately 35 new quarantines also happened in the past week, but a final number was not available Thursday when the district's dashboard was updated as contact tracing and notifications had not been completed yet.

In total, since the start of the school year, there have been 332 quarantines.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cotter Schools from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, including 19 on the St. Teresa's campus, seven on the St. Stan's campus and eight on the St. Mary's campus, according to Cotter's dashboard.

With the new cases, Cotter has experienced, since Aug. 23, 70 cases on the St. Teresa's campus, 35 cases on the St. Stan's campus, 17 cases on the St. Mary's campus and one case at Main Square Montessori.

Additionally, between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, there were eight new quarantines on the St. Teresa's campus, 23 new quarantines on the St. Stan's campus, and 31 new quarantines on the St. Mary's campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Fifty-two student COVID-19 cases and seven employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University by the the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system Wednesday.

It's the first time the system's dashboard has been updated since Dec. 15.

So far this school year, the university has experienced 239 student cases and 26 employee cases.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saint Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Jan. 10, according to the university's dashboard.

Of these cases, 29 were students and 10 were employees.

The campus' total since the start of 2022 is now at 44 cases.

The transmission level for the campus is at medium.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast experienced 17 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, according to the college's dashboard.

Thirteen of the cases were on the Winona campus, while four were on the Red Wing campus.

Of the new cases, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard, 14 were students and three were employees.

So far this school year, the college has experienced 62 COVID-19 cases.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

