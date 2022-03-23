 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County in recent week

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County from March 16 to March 22 by the Minnesota Department of Health.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed during this time period in the county.

The new cases brought the county's totals to 12,634 with 72 deaths.

As for vaccinations, 63.9% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.1% have received a full series and 42.7% are fully up-to-date with their recommended doses as of Monday.

A 0.1% increase was seen compared to the week before with both the vaccination rate for at least one dose and the rate for a full series received. 

As for vaccination rates per age group in Winona County, 98% of residents 65 years old or older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 55% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 69% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old and 43% of residents 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Monday.

Winona County continues to trail Minnesota's overall vaccination rates, with 69.9% of the state's residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.1% have received a full vaccine series and 45.8% are fully up-to-date with their recommended doses as of Monday.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

Concerned about COVID-19?

