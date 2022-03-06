28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona's largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools experienced 15 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 24 to March 2, according to the district's dashboard.

Of the new cases, two were at Goodview Elementary, one was at Jefferson Elementary, three were at Winona Middle School, and nine were at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Cotter Schools from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, according to Cotter's dashboard.

The new case was on the St. Teresa's campus.

So far this school year, since Aug. 23, there have been 171 cases on the St. Teresa's campus, 64 cases on the St. Stan's campus, 44 cases on the St. Mary's campus, and four cases at Main Square Montessori.

There were no new quarantines recorded at Cotter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to March 2, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard.

Of the new cases, seven were students and four were employees.

So far in 2022, the system has reported 271 student cases and 45 employee cases at WSU.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Feb. 28, according to the university's dashboard.

The campus' total remains at 109 cases confirmed so far in 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast only experienced one new COVID-19 case from Feb. 24 to March 2, according to the college's dashboard.

The case was on the Red Wing campus.

Since Jan. 5, there have been 64 cases confirmed at the college.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

