28 more cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 535

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, along with two additional cases being moved to the county’s total from another when the residency was incorrectly listed.
The county’s total has reached 535 cases, with no new deaths being reported Thursday, leaving the total at 17.
No information about these 28 new cases was released.
Winona County released its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday for the first 507 local cases, revealing for the first time the big picture of the sudden increase in local cases.
Of these cases, 290 no longer need to be in isolation.
August proved to be the biggest month of spread so far during the pandemic in Winona County, with 239 cases having been diagnosed. None of these were people older than 80 years old.
As for people between 20 and 39 years old, though, 158 tested positive. This follows an increasing trend in the county where younger populations are being exposed to the coronavirus.
Winona County residents between ages 19 and 24 are by far the most common to test positive for COVID-19, with 261 of the first 507 cases being in this age range – approximately 51% of cases.
All other age groups in the county have seen fewer than 45 cases.
The second highest group was people 19 years old and younger, with 46 testing positive.
As the age groups get older — from the 50s to 60s, for instance — the numbers continue to be less than half of the prior age group.
The ages range for the county’s first 507 cases from younger than 10 years old to older than 100 years old, with the median age being 22.
As of Aug. 26, the median age was 32.
The age range for non-hospitalized cases is the same but has a median age of 39.5.
The median age was almost the same on Aug. 26 at 39.
There have been 13 hospitalizations with the age range of these patients being younger than 10 to 85, with a median age of 50.
Four residents have been in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with the age range being younger than 65 to 85 with a median age of 73.
The age ranges for 17 deaths in the county are younger than 75 years old to older than 100 years old, with the median age being 85.
The majority of the cases have been females with 271 cases or 53%.
Most cases have included people showing symptoms, with 372 being symptomatic.
In Winona, 435 cases have occurred so far.
Other communities with double-digit case counts are Saint Charles at 21 and Lewiston at 19.
The county’s infection rate as of Wednesday was 0.998%, up from Aug. 26’s infection rate of 0.620%.
In Minnesota, 1,047 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday by the MDH.
The cases bring the state’s total to 78,123, with 70,175 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,522 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,540,107 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,158,388 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,837.
Of these people, 1,348 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,592 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 272 remaining in hospitals Thursday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 138 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
