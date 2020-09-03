28 more cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 535

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, along with two additional cases being moved to the county’s total from another when the residency was incorrectly listed.

The county’s total has reached 535 cases, with no new deaths being reported Thursday, leaving the total at 17.

No information about these 28 new cases was released.

Winona County released its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday for the first 507 local cases, revealing for the first time the big picture of the sudden increase in local cases.

Of these cases, 290 no longer need to be in isolation.

August proved to be the biggest month of spread so far during the pandemic in Winona County, with 239 cases having been diagnosed. None of these were people older than 80 years old.

As for people between 20 and 39 years old, though, 158 tested positive. This follows an increasing trend in the county where younger populations are being exposed to the coronavirus.

Winona County residents between ages 19 and 24 are by far the most common to test positive for COVID-19, with 261 of the first 507 cases being in this age range – approximately 51% of cases.