27 new COVID-19 cases reported at Winona's largest schools

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported at Winona's largest schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona Area Public Schools from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, according to the district's dashboard.

Of the new cases, one was in Jefferson Elementary, five were in Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, two were in Winona Area Learning Center, and five were in Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20., according to Cotter's dashboard.

One of the new cases was on the St. Stan's campus, while the other was on the St. Mary's campus.

There were also only two new quarantines during this time, being at St. Stan's and St. Mary's also.

Since Aug. 23, there have been 170 cases at St. Teresa's campus, 64 cases at St. Stan's campus, 44 at St. Mary's campus and four at Main Square Montessori.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Feb. 23, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard.

Of the new cases, five were students and two were employees.

So far in 2022, the system has reported 264 student cases and 41 employee cases at WSU.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Feb. 2, according to the university's dashboard.

One case was a student, while the other was an employee.

So far, since Jan. 3, there have been 109 COVID-19 cases confirmed on the campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast reported three new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, according to the college's dashboard.

All three of the cases were reported on the Red Wing Campus.

So far, since Jan. 5, MSC SE have confirmed 63 cases in its community. Of those cases, 42 were on the college's Winona campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

