27 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; updates released on vaccines, schools and more

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, increasing the county’s total to 3,006.
Of the 27 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; two are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; two are 80 to 84 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday in the county, leaving the total at 32.
Week Data
For the county’s first 2,920 cases, the age range was younger than 10 to older than 100 with a median age of 31, according to county public health officials.
The 2,864 non-hospitalized cases have the same age range, but the median age is 47.
As for the county’s 30 hospitalized cases, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 with a median age of 64.5.
There have been 12 people in an intensive care unit, according to the county Wednesday. These people have an age range of younger than 65 to younger than 85 with a median age of 72.
As for the county’s 31 deaths, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 86.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, there were 339 new cases, 16 of which were 10 years old or younger; 18 of which were 11 to 17 years old; 56 of which were 18 to 24 years old; 25 of which were 25 to 29 years old; 44 of which were 30 to 39 years old; 43 of which were 40 to 49 years old; 49 of which were 50 to 59 years old; 42 of which were 60 to 69 years old; 25 of which were 70 to 74 years old; and 21 of which were 80 years old or older.
The majority of the cases, 261, were in Winona.
Other popular Zip Codes in the past week were 55925 with 14 cases, 55952 with 12 cases, 55959 with 18 cases and 55972 with 20 cases.
The county’s infection rate has reached 5.748%.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 50,911 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County with a positivity rate of 5.6%.
November was the county’s highest-increase month so far with 1,469 new cases.
Schools
The increase of cases at education institutes in Winona County has slowed down in the past week, as classes have moved online for most students.
At Winona State University, there were 10 new cases reported in the week leading up to Nov 29.
As of that day, 10 people who were possibly exposed to COVID-19 but were not experiencing symptoms were quarantining on campus, while another 41 were quarantining off-campus.
Additionally, one person who had tested positive or was experiencing symptoms was isolating on campus, while 28 others were isolating off-campus.
There were 21 active cases at WSU as of Nov. 29.
While a full dashboard is no longer available on Saint Mary’s University’s website for Winona County, the university posted that there was a total of 113 cases there so far during the fall semester.
The university has dropped to the medium level of transmission after spending time in a high level.
At Minnesota State College Southeast, there have been a total of 68 cases on campus during the spring semester as of Wednesday. Nineteen of those cases were diagnosed in the two weeks leading up to then.
Forty of the 68 cases have been people who have been on the Winona campus.
At Winona Area Public Schools, three students or employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week leading up to Wednesday, raising the total since Sept. 8 to 43 cases.
Likely all of these cases spent some time in the district’s buildings while contagious.
Additionally, one new person went into quarantine during that week, raising the school’s quarantine total since the start of the school year to 189.
Vaccine
As soon as mid-December, qualifying Winona County residents may receive a vaccine to help prevent COVID-19.
Winona Health has agreed to become a hub for these vaccines, which will be given out in phases.
In the first phase of the vaccination process, which is broken down into smaller phases, medical providers, congregate care facility residents and possibly staff, and people at high risk will receive the vaccine.
These individuals, along with a few others later in the first of the three phases, may have access to the vaccines in less than two weeks.
This is possible because the national government will possibly approve of a vaccine on Dec. 11 during a scheduled meeting. There are two vaccines noted as possible candidates currently.
Winona County Public Health supervisor Melanie Tatge said that within a few days of that approval, the vaccine will arrive in Minnesota, including Winona County, where 975 doses are expected to be available right away.
Those doses will then be followed by enough to give each receiver a second dose soon after. People are recommended to receive their second dose from the same place that they received their first dose, as two doses are necessary for it to work properly.
When there are more vaccines available for everyone in likely the first half of next year, there will be community clinics opened to help get as many residents vaccinated as possible.
Winona County Public Health will partner with Winona Health, the city of Winona Fire Department, Gundersen Lutheran—Winona and other partners to help make the vaccinations possible.
Testing Site
The semi-permanent test site at the Winona Mall continues to be a popular choice, even as testing was down last week compared to prior weeks due to Thanksgiving.
The holiday was honored with the testing site being closed, similar to how Christmas will be honored with the site being closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Since the site opened in early October, 8,809 tests have been completed, with 602 completed in the week of Oct. 11; 594 in the week of Oct. 18; 822 in the week of Oct. 25; 1,116 in the week of Nov. 1; 1,844 in the week of Nov. 8; 2,510 in the week of Nov. 15; and 1,321 in the week of Nov. 22.
These totals include everyone tested at the site, which now includes Minnesota and Wisconsin residents, not just Winona County residents.
Neighboring Counties
In neighboring Houston County, 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Friday, raising the county’s total to 813 cases with four deaths.
Houston County’s infection rate has reached 4.121%.
Houston County has had 10,377 COVID-19 tests completed, with a positivity rate of 7% as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
As for other nearby county’s infection rates, they have reached 4.462% in Olmsted County, 3.551% in Fillmore County, 4.661% in Goodhue County, 5.105% in Wabasha County, 6.762% in Mower County, 5.234% in Freeborn County, 4.371% in Dodge County, 5.567% in Steele County and 6.445% in Rice County.
Minnesota
In Minnesota, 5,371 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 338,973, including 24,646 health care workers, with 293,151 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,439,728 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,600,356 residents having been tested.
Sixty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,845.
Of these people, 2,559 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 17,828 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,942 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
