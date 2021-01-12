26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3,789

After a day of a slow increase in COVID-19 cases, Winona County has once again seen a large growth with 26 new cases confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

With no new deaths from the disease, the county's totals are now at 3,789 cases and 45 deaths.

Of the 26 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; three are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.

As for Houston County, five COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced my MDH Tuesday, raising the county's total to 1,305 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 1,335 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 438,867, including 34,132 health care workers, with 418,610 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,982,456 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,097,074 residents having been tested.

