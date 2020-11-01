26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state breaks 150K cases

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday.

Additionally, one case was moved to the county's total from another county's, likely due to the patient's residency originally being incorrectly listed.

The county's total has now increased to 1,406.

The total deaths in the county remain at 19, with none having been announced Sunday.

Of the 26 new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; four are 15 to 19 years old; four are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; five are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and two 75 to 79 years old.

Five new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Houston County Sunday by MDH.

The county's totals are now at 260 cases and two deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,217 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 150,672, including 14,660 health care workers, with 129,663 patients no longer needing to be isolated.