26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Saturday; total reaches 2,360
COVID-19 IN WINONA

26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Saturday; total reaches 2,360

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, raising the county's total to 2,360.

No new deaths due to the disease were confirmed, leaving the total at 26.

Of the 26 new cases, two are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; two are 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; one is 85 to 89 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

The age of one patient is unknown as of Saturday.

In Houston County, 15 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Saturday, raising the total to 282 cases with two deaths.

In Minnesota, 6,265 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 262,952, including 20,018 health care workers, with 211,513 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 3,712,110 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,277,980 residents having been tested.

Fifty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 3,201.

Of these people, 2,192 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 14,745 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 3,427 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

