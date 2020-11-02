26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
An extra case was also added to the county's total, as it likely was originally incorrectly listed under another county.
The county's total is now at 1,433 cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county Monday, leaving the total at 19.
Of the 26 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; five are 25 to 29 years old; three are 40 to 44 years old; six are 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 80 to 84 years old; and one is 85 to 89 years old.
Two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Houston County by MDH Monday, placing the totals at 262 cases and two deaths.
In Minnesota, 2,954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 153,620, including 14,846 health care workers, with 132,125 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,905,229 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,892,223 residents having been tested.
Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,484.
Of these people, 1,734 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 10,437 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,729 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
