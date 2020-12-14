25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

Of the 25 cases, six are 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; six are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

No new deaths were reported in the county.

The county’s totals are now at 3,315 cases and 39 deaths.

As for neighboring Houston County, one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths were announced Monday by MDH, raising the total to 996 cases and five deaths.

In Minnesota, 3,026 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 381,841, including 28,650 health care workers, with 347,077 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,933,794 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,774,930 residents having been tested.

Eighteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,462.