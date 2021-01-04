25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Monday

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the county's total to 3,641 cases.
No new deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 45.
Of the 25 new cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; four are 50 to 54 years old; four are 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.
In Houston County, 11 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Monday, raising the total to 1,212 cases with 13 deaths.
In Minnesota, 3,148 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 423,688, including 32,727 health care workers, with 405,556 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,723,166 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,020,132 residents having been tested.
Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,443.
Of these people, 3,506 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 22,180 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,676 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.