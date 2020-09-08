25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 622

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, along with two cases being accurately added to the county’s total from other counties.

Winona County’s total has now broken 600, landing at 622.

The increase comes after the county broke 300 on Aug. 24.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Tuesday, leaving the total at 17.

No information about the newly diagnosed cases or the transferred cases was released by state or county officials, but is expected to be released Wednesday evening.

In Minnesota, 387 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday by the MDH.

The cases bring the state’s total to 81,608, with 74,235 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 8,880 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,616,738 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,201,870 residents having been tested.

Two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,862.

Of these people, 1,361 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.