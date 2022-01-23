242 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona's largest schools

In recent days, Winona's largest schools have reported a total of 242 new COVID-19 cases, down from last week's 284 cases.

Winona Area Public Schools

Ninety-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, according to the district's dashboard. From Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, the district reported 135 new cases.

The district reported the locations of the cases for the first time this week, but continues to not share which cases are students or employees.

The 97 new cases included nine at Goodview Elementary, 23 at Jefferson Elementary, 10 at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, 34 at Winona Middle School, two at Winona Area Learning Center and 19 at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools saw 56 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, according to Cotter's dashboard — up from 34 cases from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9.

Of the cases, 39 were at St. Teresa's campus, nine were at St. Stan's campus and eight were at St. Mary's campus.

The totals for the campuses since Aug. 23 are now at 109 for St. Teresa's campus, 44 for St. Stan's campus, 25 at St. Mary's campus and one for Main Square Montessori.

As for new quarantine,s from Jan. 10 to Jan 16, there were 11 at St. Teresa's campus, 26 at St. Stan's campus and 46 at St. Mary's campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Fifty-one COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Jan. 19, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard. The number is almost identical to the dashboard update on Jan. 12, which reported 52 new cases.

Two of the cases were employees, while the other 49 were students.

Since the start of 2022, the system has reported a total of 101 student cases and nine employee cases at WSU.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the Saint Mary's University campus in Winona during the week of Jan. 17, according to the university's dashboard. The number represents a drop by almost half from the 39 cases reported in the week of Jan. 10.

Of these cases, 11 were students and nine were employees.

The total for the campus, since the week of Jan. 3, is now at 64 -- 42 of which have been students and 22 of which have been employees.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Minnesota State College's community from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, according to the college's dashboard — up slightly from the 17 new cases reported from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11.

Of the cases, four were on the Red Wing campus and 12 were on the Winona campus, while the other two were individuals who were learning or working online or off campus.

According to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard, two of the new 18 cases at MSC SE were employees, while the other 16 were students.

In total during the spring semester, there have been 35 COVID-19 cases at MSC SE.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

