 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Sunday
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

The county’s totals have reached 3,.425 cases and 42 deaths.

Of the 24 new cases, one is 4 years old or younger; two are 5 to 9 years old; one is 10 to 14 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; four are 60 to 64 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.

As for Houston County, seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday by MDH, raising the total to 1,074 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were announced in Houston County Sunday, leaving the total at nine.

In Minnesota, 2,705 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 397,319, including 30,367 health care workers, with 369,912 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 5,199,011 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,859,220 residents having been tested.

Seventy new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,850.

Of these people, 3,149 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 20,547 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,412 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News