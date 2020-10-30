24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state breaks single-day record with more than 3K new cases

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, plus two cases were added to the county's total from another county.
The two extra cases were likely moved due to the residency of the patients originally being incorrectly listed.
The county's total is now up to 1,362.
No new deaths were announced Friday, leaving the total at 19.
Of the 24 new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.
For Houston County, MDH has confirmed a second death from COVID-19, which the county confirmed last week.
Additionally, 11 new cases were confirmed in the county, raising the total to 249.
For the first time during the pandemic, Minnesota has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, with 3,165 new cases confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 145,465, including 14,304 health care workers, with 125,052 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,803,338 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,836,196 residents having been tested.
Eighteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,437.
Of these people, 1,701 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 10,119 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,665 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
