24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state breaks single-day record with more than 3K new cases

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, plus two cases were added to the county's total from another county.

The two extra cases were likely moved due to the residency of the patients originally being incorrectly listed.

The county's total is now up to 1,362.

No new deaths were announced Friday, leaving the total at 19.

Of the 24 new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; two are 15 to 19 years old; five are 20 to 24 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.

For Houston County, MDH has confirmed a second death from COVID-19, which the county confirmed last week.

Additionally, 11 new cases were confirmed in the county, raising the total to 249.

For the first time during the pandemic, Minnesota has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, with 3,165 new cases confirmed Friday.