24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Monday

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

All of these cases were confirmed by the department between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, as data is released as of 4 a.m. the previous business day.

The county's total is now up to 6,142 cases.

No new deaths were confirmed Monday in the county, leaving the total at 54.

As for neighboring Houston County, 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Monday.

Houston County's totals are now at 2,325 cases with 17 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

