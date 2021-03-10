23-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in crash; alcohol believed to be involved

A 23-year-old Rochester man sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Hwy. 61 for nearly three hours.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Javon Nicholas Kunkel was traveling southbound on Pelzer Street in his Hyundai Elantra at around 6:44 p.m. when he collided with a northbound-traveling Lexus RX and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The resulting debris from the crash caused four other vehicles to be struck, but no injuries were reported from the collateral damage.
Due to his injuries, Kunkel was transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, with the State Patrol indicating in their crash report that Kunkel appeared to have been drinking.
The drivers of the Lexus and Jeep—Trang Thu Thi Le, 50, of Rochester and Karla Ann Winter, 45, of Winona—sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transferred to St Mary’s Hospital and Winona Health, respectively.
While the connection was not verified, police added that they had received a report of a dark-colored sedan driving at a high rate of speed shortly before the crash occurred.
The vehicle was reported to have been traveling west on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The complainant added that the vehicle nearly struck a semi-truck.
While they didn’t say for certain, police believe the sedan from the traffic complaint is the same as the one involved in the crash.
The crash investigation and reconstruction is being handled by the State Patrol, police said.