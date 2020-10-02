23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 956

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the county’s total to 956.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday in the county, leaving the total at 18.

The ages of the 23 new patients include four between between 15 and 19 years old; three between 20 and 24 years old; three between 25 and 29 years old; one between 30 and 34 years old; one between 35 and 39 years old; three between 45 and 49 years old; four between 50 and 54 years old; two between 55 and 59 years old; one between 60 and 64 years old; and one between 65 and 69 years old.

In Minnesota, 1,184 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 101,366, with 90,492 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 10,603 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 2,086,963 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,447,050 residents having been tested.

Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,059.

Of these people, 1,472 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.