23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over 900 vaccines given by county

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.
The county's totals are now at 3,711 cases and 45 deaths.
Of the 23 new cases, four are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.
Winona County Emergency Management released details about the county's first 3,686 cases Wednesday, 142 of which were confirmed in the week leading up to then.
Most of the cases that week -- 80 of them -- were in the city of Winona, while other areas with cases included nine in zip code 55910; two in 55943; 22 in 55952; 10 in 55959; three in 55969; 13 in 55972; and four in 55979.
As for ages of the 142 cases, 7 were 10 years old or younger; 11 were 11 to 17 years old; 26 were 18 to 24 years old; 10 were 25 to 29 years old; 24 were 30 to 39 years old; 14 were 40 to 49 years old; 21 were 50 to 59 years old; 25 were 60 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 79 years old; and one was 80 years old or older.
Eighteen to 24-year-olds continues to be the most popular age range for cases in the county, as there have been 1,094 diagnosed in this range or about 30% of the county's cases since the start of the pandemic.
The next most popular group is 50 to 59 years old with 458 cases or about 12%.
For all of the first 3,686 cases, the age range is younger than 10 years old to older than 100 years old, with a median age of 32.
For the 3,611 non-hospitalized cases, the age range is the same but has a median age of 47.
Of the 41 hospitalized cases, which had increased by two since the prior Wednesday, the age range is younger than 10 years old to 85 years old with a median age of 67.
The median age is the same for the 13 intensive care unit cases, but the age range is younger than 55 to younger than 85.
The age range for the 45 deaths -- two of which were confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday -- is younger than 75 to older than 100 with a median age of 84 years old.
As of Wednesday, there were 173 people in isolation in the county.
The infection rate of the county was at 7.256%. The county's rate is the fourth highest in southeast Minnesota.
According to Winona County Emergency Management, the state has decided to keep the semi-permanent testing site at the Winona Mall open until at least February.
In December, the site completed 845 tests during the week of Dec. 6; 701 during the week of Dec. 13; 349 during the week of Dec. 20; and 394 during the week of Dec. 27.
The five weeks prior to December included 1,000 tests at least each week, with the week of Nov. 15 resulting in 2,510 tests.
Emergency Management staff noted, "Low testing numbers can be attributed to less demand for testing, decrease in College student population."
Winona County has administered 937 doses of the Moderna vaccine as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Winona Health is continuing to administer the Pfizer vaccine, with the county not announcing how many doses they have given so far.
In Houston County, 15 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Thursday, raising the total to 1,257 cases with 13 deaths.
Houston County's infection rate was at 6.662% Wednesday.
In Minnesota, 2,004 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 429,570, including 33,396 health care workers, with 408,510 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,803,829 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,041,891 residents having been tested.
Forty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,572.
Of these people, 3,576 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 22,541 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,733 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.