23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over 900 vaccines given by county

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

The county's totals are now at 3,711 cases and 45 deaths.

Of the 23 new cases, four are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; four are 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.

Winona County Emergency Management released details about the county's first 3,686 cases Wednesday, 142 of which were confirmed in the week leading up to then.

Most of the cases that week -- 80 of them -- were in the city of Winona, while other areas with cases included nine in zip code 55910; two in 55943; 22 in 55952; 10 in 55959; three in 55969; 13 in 55972; and four in 55979.

As for ages of the 142 cases, 7 were 10 years old or younger; 11 were 11 to 17 years old; 26 were 18 to 24 years old; 10 were 25 to 29 years old; 24 were 30 to 39 years old; 14 were 40 to 49 years old; 21 were 50 to 59 years old; 25 were 60 to 69 years old; three are 70 to 79 years old; and one was 80 years old or older.