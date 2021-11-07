22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona's major schools in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, a shocking jump from the previous week's single case.

The district does not announce whether its cases are students or employees.

There were also 15 new quarantines in WAPS from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

Since the start of the fall semester on Sept. 7, there have been 57 positive COVID-19 cases and 102 quarantines in WAPS.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Cotter Schools from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

The new case occurred on the St. Stan's campus, raising the campus' total to seven since Aug. 23.

As for Cotter's other locations, since Aug. 23, there have been 18 cases at the St. Teresa's campus, three cases at the St. Mary's campus and one case at Main Square Montessori.

There were 15 new quarantines from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 at Cotter, though, with one at St. Teresa's, 11 at St. Stan's, and four at St. Mary's.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Seven new student COVID-19 cases and no new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Nov. 3.

The university's total since the start of the fall semester is now at 97 student cases and eight employee cases.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, 746 student cases and 43 employee cases have been confirmed at WSU.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University during the week of Nov. 1 -- one being a student and the other being an employee.

Since July 26, the university has now had on its Winona campus seven cases -- five students and one employee.

The Winona campus remains at a medium transmission level.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 -- one of which was a student and one was an employee.

One of the cases was on the Winona campus, while the other was an individual off campus or online.

Since the start of the current semester, there have been 19 student cases and one employee case.

For information about MSC SE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

