22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona schools

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona's major schools in recent days.
Winona Area Public Schools
Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, a shocking jump from the previous week's single case.
The district does not announce whether its cases are students or employees.
There were also 15 new quarantines in WAPS from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.
Since the start of the fall semester on Sept. 7, there have been 57 positive COVID-19 cases and 102 quarantines in WAPS.
For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Cotter Schools from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.
The new case occurred on the St. Stan's campus, raising the campus' total to seven since Aug. 23.
As for Cotter's other locations, since Aug. 23, there have been 18 cases at the St. Teresa's campus, three cases at the St. Mary's campus and one case at Main Square Montessori.
There were 15 new quarantines from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 at Cotter, though, with one at St. Teresa's, 11 at St. Stan's, and four at St. Mary's.
For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.
Winona State University
Seven new student COVID-19 cases and no new employee cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Nov. 3.
The university's total since the start of the fall semester is now at 97 student cases and eight employee cases.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, 746 student cases and 43 employee cases have been confirmed at WSU.
For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.
Saint Mary’s University
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary's University during the week of Nov. 1 -- one being a student and the other being an employee.
Since July 26, the university has now had on its Winona campus seven cases -- five students and one employee.
The Winona campus remains at a medium transmission level.
For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 -- one of which was a student and one was an employee.
One of the cases was on the Winona campus, while the other was an individual off campus or online.
Since the start of the current semester, there have been 19 student cases and one employee case.
For information about MSC SE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.