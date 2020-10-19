22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total to 1,189.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 18.

Of the 22 new cases, along with Sunday’s 10 new cases, one is between 5 and 9 years old; five are between 15 and 19; three are between 20 and 24; six are between 25 and 29 one was between 35 and 39; two are between 40 and 44; two are between 45 and 49; four are between 55 and 59; six are between 60 and 64; one is between 65 and 69; and one is between 85 and 89 years old.

In Houston County, no new cases or deaths were confirmed, leaving the totals at 181 positive cases and one death.

In Minnesota, 1,632 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 124,439, including 12,558 health care workers, with 109,963 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 2,531,998 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,694,265 residents having been tested.

Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,239.

Of these people, 1,578 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.