22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3,151 cases with 33 deaths

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county’s case total has reached 3,151.
Of the 22 cases, one is 5 to 9 years old; three are 10 to 14 years old; six are 15 to 19 years old; four are 20 to 24 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; one is 60 to 64 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; and two are 80 to 84 years old.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in the county, leaving the total at 33.
As for Houston County, 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed, raising the total to 883 cases with four deaths.
In Minnesota, 3,080 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 359,203, including 26,168 health care workers, with 314,957 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 4,650,726 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,679,221 residents having been tested.
Twenty-two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,027.
Of these people, 2,660 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 18,594 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,063 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
