22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over a third in their 20s

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Of the 22 cases, three are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; five are 25 to 29 years old; three are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; one is 65 to 69 years old; and two are 70 to 74 years old.

With no new deaths having been announced Wednesday, Winona County's totals are now at 3,686 cases and 45 deaths.

As for Houston County, 26 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed Wednesday by MDH, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,217 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,346 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 427,587, including 33,193 health care workers, with 406,910 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,762,307 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,031,983 residents having been tested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixty-seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,528.