22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County during 2020's final day

On the last day of 2020, 22 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the 22 cases, three are 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed Thursday.

The county’s totals are now at 3,565 cases and 43 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,204 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 415,302, including 32,194 health care workers, with 397,080 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 5,574,962 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,972,804 residents having been tested.

Sixty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,323.

Of these people, 3,431 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.