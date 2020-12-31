 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County during 2020's final day
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN WINONA

22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County during 2020's final day

{{featured_button_text}}

On the last day of 2020, 22 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the 22 cases, three are 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.

No new deaths were confirmed Thursday.

The county’s totals are now at 3,565 cases and 43 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,204 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 415,302, including 32,194 health care workers, with 397,080 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, 5,574,962 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,972,804 residents having been tested.

Sixty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,323.

Of these people, 3,431 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 21,864 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,620 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News