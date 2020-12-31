22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County during 2020's final day

On the last day of 2020, 22 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Of the 22 cases, three are 4 years old or younger; two are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; two are 25 to 29 years old; two are 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; two are 50 to 54 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; three are 65 to 69 years old; and one is 90 to 94 years old.
No new deaths were confirmed Thursday.
The county’s totals are now at 3,565 cases and 43 deaths.
In Minnesota, 2,204 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 415,302, including 32,194 health care workers, with 397,080 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 5,574,962 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,972,804 residents having been tested.
Sixty-one new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,323.
Of these people, 3,431 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 21,864 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,620 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.