22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 34 new cases in Houston County
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.

The county’s total is now at 3,270 cases.

Of the 22 new cases, one is four years old or younger; one is 15 to 19 years old; four are 20 to 24 years old; one is 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; two are 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; two are 45 to 49 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; three are 75 to 79 years old; and one is 80 to 84 years old.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Winona County Saturday, leaving the total at 38 deaths.

As for Houston County, 34 new cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH on Saturday, raising the total to 984 cases with five deaths.

In Minnesota, 4,447 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 375,398, including 28,052 health care workers, with 335,258 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 4,840,190 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,743,864 residents having been tested.

Sixty-seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 4,359.

Of these people, 2,856 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 19,428 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,213 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

