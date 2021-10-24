22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona among students, education employees

Twenty-two COVID-19 cases were confirmed amongst Winona's students and education employees at the city's major learning institutes in recent days.

Winona Area Public Schools

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 -- half as many as were confirmed in the week prior.

There were also two new quarantines at WAPS from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.

The district, which does not release if cases and quarantines are students or staff, has now confirmed 42 cases and 82 quarantines since Sept. 7.

For information about WAPS response to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Nine COVID-19 cases were confirmed from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 at Cotter Schools -- six at the St. Teresa's campus, two at the St. Stan's campus and one at Main Square Montessori.

There were also 11 new quarantines at the St. Teresa's campus, seven new quarantines at the St. Stan's campus, and eight new quarantines at Main Square Montessori.

The most recent data release from Cotter overlaps with the previous data release, so some of these new cases and quarantines may have already been reported last week by Cotter.

As of Oct. 17, 17 cases have been confirmed at the St. Teresa's campus, five at the St. Stan's campus, three at the St. Mary's campus, and one at Main Square Montessori.

For information about Cotter’s response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Oct. 20.

Three of the cases were students at the university, while the other three were employees.

In total, since the week leading up to Aug. 18, there have been 83 student cases and 8 employee cases.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, there have been 732 student cases and 43 employee cases at WSU.

For information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saint Mary's University's Winona campus during the week of Oct. 18.

Since the week of July 26, the campus has seen only five cases -- four that were students and 1 that was an employee.

The campus remains at a medium transmission level.

For information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system reported three new COVID-19 cases at Minnesota State College Southeast in the week leading up to Oct. 20.

The college community has now experienced 18 cases since the start of the current semester, according to the system's data.

Of the only 16 cases reported on the college's own website since the start of the semester -- one of which was confirmed in the week leading up to Oct. 20 -- eight were on the Winona campus, two were on the Red Wing campus and six were off campus.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, according the Minnesota State system's data, there have been 101 student cases and 9 employee cases at MSC SE.

For information about MSCSE’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

