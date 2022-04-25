22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were recently confirmed at Winona’s largest schools.
Winona Area Public Schools
Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from April 14 to April 20, according to WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit during Thursday’s school board meeting.
For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
Cotter Schools did not release new COVID-19 data on their dashboard during the past week.
For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.
Winona State University
Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported at Winona State University during the week leading up to April 20, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.
Of the new cases, seven were students and three were employees.
The new cases bring the university’s totals up to 309 student cases and 58 employee cases since the start of 2022.
For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.
Saint Mary’s University
Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Saint Mary’s University’s Winona campus during the week of April 19, according to the university’s dashboard.
Of the five cases, four were students and one was an employee.
The new cases bring the campus’ total since the start of 2022 up to 145 cases.
For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from April 14 to April 20, according to the college’s dashboard.
The new case was located on the Winona campus.
The new case was the first reported at the college since the start of March and the first on the Winona campus since mid-February.
The college’s total since the start of 2022 is now at 65 cases.
For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.
