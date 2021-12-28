213 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County over extended holiday weekend

Over the holiday weekend, 213 more COVID-19 cases were added to Winona County's total, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The cases were added between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Monday, averaging approximately 53 cases per day during the time period.

Winona County's total is now at 8,373 cases, with 121 of them being listed as probable.

No new deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the county's death toll at 62.

With Monday's data release, with cases as of Thursday at 4 a.m., Minnesota reached the historic mark of 1 million cases.

There has been a total of 996,843 positive people as of Monday at 4 a.m. in Minnesota, with the case total increasing to 1,010,225.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota, visit health.state.mn.us.

