213 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Winona schools

In recent days, 213 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona's largest schools, down from last week's 242 cases.

Winona Area Public Schools

Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Winona Area Public Schools district from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, according to the district's dashboard.

The new cases included three at Goodview Elementary, 14 at Jefferson Elementary, four at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, 18 at Winona Middle School, and 14 at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Cotter Schools from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, according to Cotter's dashboard.

Of the cases, 32 were at St. Teresa's campus, eight were at St. Stan's campus, five were at St. Mary's campus and one was at Main Square Montessori.

Since Aug. 23, there have been 141 cases at St. Teresa's campus, 52 at St. Stan's campus, 30 at St. Mary's campus and two at Main Square Montessori.

Additionally, from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, there were five new quarantines at St. Teresa's campus, 12 at St. Stan's campus and 23 at St. Mary's campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Seventy-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to Jan. 26, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard.

Of new cases, 67 were students and nine were employees.

So far this year, the system has reported 168 student cases and 18 employee cases at WSU.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary's University confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases at its Winona campus during the week of Jan. 24, according to SMU's dashboard.

Seventeen of the new cases were students, while the other four were employees.

Since Jan. 3, the university has confirmed 85 cases on its Winona campus.

The campus transmission level remains at medium.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Minnesota State College Southeast from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, according to the college's dashboard.

Of the cases, four were on the Red Wing campus and 10 were on the Winona campus, while the other three were students or employees learning or working online or off campus.

Fourteen of the new cases were students, while the other three were employees, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system's dashboard.

Since Jan. 5, there have been 52 cases at MSC SE.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.