21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 3,664

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the total to 3,664 cases with 45 deaths.

Of the 21 cases, six are 15 to 19 years old; three are 20 to 24 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; three are 35 to 39 years old; one is 40 to 44 years old; one is 45 to 49 years old; one is 50 to 54 years old; one is 55 to 59 years old; three are 60 to 64 years old; and one is 65 to 69 years old.

As for neighboring Houston County, five new COVID-19 cases were announced by MDH Monday, increasing the total to 1,217.

No new deaths were confirmed in Houston County, too, leaving its total at 13.

In Minnesota, 1,612 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 425,261, including 32,966 health care workers, with 406,667 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,738,715 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,024,296 residents having been tested.

Eighteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,461.

Of these people, 3,513 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.