21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total up to 51

The health system has the capacity to do more testing than MDH recommends and is capable of doing.

Ehresmann said the county’s spread of COVID-19 cases is happening in only one facility.

Last week, Rachelle Schultz, president/CEO of Winona Health, said there were other cases outside of the facility, though, in Winona County.

MDH is working closely with the facility to control the spread, with a team that includes a nurse case manager, infection control experts and staff who work to examine possible exposures, along with members of the department’s Health Regulation Division.

The division licenses the state’s facilities and helps give guidance and evaluates the situation, Ehresmann said.

An investigation by the MDH begins whenever a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a long-term care setting, Ehresmann said.

The first few keys steps of the process include speaking with members of the facility’s staff; identifying people possibly exposed and making recommendations for different next steps for their care and testing; and examining what personal protective equipment and staffing is available in the facility, along with other resources that can be used.