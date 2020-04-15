21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total up to 51

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Winona County, bringing the total to 51, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.
These new positive cases resulted from more testing in congregate care facilities in the county in an attempt to help limit the spread, officials said Wednesday.
Recently, MDH released a list of congregate care facilities in the state that have COVID-19 cases. Sauer Health Care in Winona is the only facility listed for Winona County, but facilities with fewer than 10 residents were not listed.
Last month, Sauer Health Care posted on its Facebook page that at least two of the cases were in their facility.
Sauer Health Care staff declined to return calls for comment about cases within their facility.
“Because some of these 21 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic, meaning they showed no signs of disease, but still able to pass COVID-19 to other individuals, it is very important for everyone to continue following social distancing guidelines, wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and follow Governor Walz’s Stay at Home orders,” Winona County Health and Human Services Department officials said in a release Wednesday.
The expanded testing was ordered by the health system that supports the facility, Kristen Ehresmann, director of the MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division, said.
The health system has the capacity to do more testing than MDH recommends and is capable of doing.
Ehresmann said the county’s spread of COVID-19 cases is happening in only one facility.
Last week, Rachelle Schultz, president/CEO of Winona Health, said there were other cases outside of the facility, though, in Winona County.
MDH is working closely with the facility to control the spread, with a team that includes a nurse case manager, infection control experts and staff who work to examine possible exposures, along with members of the department’s Health Regulation Division.
The division licenses the state’s facilities and helps give guidance and evaluates the situation, Ehresmann said.
An investigation by the MDH begins whenever a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a long-term care setting, Ehresmann said.
The first few keys steps of the process include speaking with members of the facility’s staff; identifying people possibly exposed and making recommendations for different next steps for their care and testing; and examining what personal protective equipment and staffing is available in the facility, along with other resources that can be used.
Along with more in-depth moves made by the MDH during the investigation, they also provide communication materials to help those inside and outside of the facility, along with a nurse care manager who is assigned to the facility to help with PPE needs and answering questions.
To get the needed PPE for facilities with COVID-19 cases, MDH works with the State Emergency Operations Center.
County officials, throughout the pandemic, have reminded residents that they should suspect there are more cases that are going untested due to limited testing capabilities.
Winona County has a higher number of cases than many other counties within Minnesota. Ehresmann explained that this is not a county trend, though, as the data is skewed due to a large amount of cases within one facility.
Community spread has been confirmed in the county, though, Ehresmann said, as without it the introduction of COVID-19 to the congregate care facility would not have happened.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths announced in the county Wednesday, leaving the total at six people who have died from the disease.
In Minnesota, there have been 1,809 positive cases as of Wednesday, with 940 who are no longer in isolation and 87 who have died.
Of these patients, 445 have been hospitalized, with 197 remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.