21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; 59.3% of county fully vaccinated

The county has now reached 5,688 cases, as of Friday at 4 a.m.

Fifty-two deaths have been recorded in the county — with no new deaths having been recorded since early summer.

Area health officials continue to attempt to vaccinate as many residents as possible, with the county’s vaccine eligible population now at 61.2% having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall in Winona County, 55% of residents between 12 and 15 years old; 58% of residents between 16 and 17 years old; 49% of residents between 18 and 49 years old; 71% of residents between 50 and 64 years old; and 91% of residents who are at least 65 years old have received at least one dose.

Of the county’s residents, 59.3% have received a full vaccine series so far.

The county continues to greatly trail behind the state, as 72.1% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose.

To learn where to get a vaccine in Winona County, visit www.co.winona.mn.us.

For situation updates about COVID-19 in the county and Minnesota as a whole visit mn.gov/covid19.

