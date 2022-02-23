 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
207 COVID-19 cases confirmed in recent week in Winona County

From Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, one new COVID-19 death and 207 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was a Winona County resident between 70 and 74 years old.

As of Feb. 22 at 4 a.m., the county’s totals were up to 12,309 cases and 70 deaths.

So far, as of Monday, 63.7% of Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.8% have received a full vaccine series.

As for vaccination rates per age groups, 99% of residents 65 years and older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 69% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesota’s vaccination rate is still ahead of Winona County’s, as 69.6% of the state’s residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 65.6% have received a full vaccine series.

For COVID-19 updates in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

