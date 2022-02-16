 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
205 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County in recent week

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 205 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County from 4 a.m. Feb. 8 to 4 a.m. Feb. 15.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the county during the time period.

The county’s totals landed at, by the end of the week, 12,102 cases and 69 deaths.

As for COVID-19 vaccines in the county, 63.7% of residents have received at least one dose, while 60.6% have received a full vaccine series as of Monday, according to MDH.

Of Winona County’s population, 99% of residents at least 65 years old, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 55% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 69% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 42% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County continues to trail Minnesota’s vaccination rate.

According to MDH, 69.5% of Minnesota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.3% have received a full vaccine series.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

