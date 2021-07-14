2021 Minnesota State Fair right around the corner; tickets to be sold soon in Winona

The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner after having been canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The Winona Visitor Center soon will be ready to offer future attendees their first step to going with reduced-rate pre-fair admission tickets, Midway/Kidway tickets, and Blue Ribbon Bargain Books being available to purchase starting July 25.
These tickets can be purchased when the center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
The fair, which will go on from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, is set to include a variety of fair foods, animals to view, rides to enjoy, and musical acts to sing along with.
New dishes at this year’s fair include Bison Bites, Buffalo Chicken Doughscuits, ChoriPops, Cracklin Prime Nachos, Jumbo Donut Sundaes, Kerali Fried Chicken Kati Rolls, S’Mores Funnel Cakes, Waffle Burgers, and more.
These dishes are just some over 500 that will be offered during the fair from the event’s over 300 food vendors.
As for musical acts, the grandstand lineup includes, but isn’t stopping at, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, TLC, Shaggy, Tim McGraw, and The Chainsmokers.
Tickets for some of these acts are already available online at mnstatefair.org.
In response to COVID-19 concerns, masks will not be required, but people who are not vaccinated are highly recommended to wear their masks when attending.
If anyone is feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease, or has been around someone who has, it is requested the individual does not attend the fair.
Cleaning and sanitizing measures will be followed during the fair and sanitizer will be available for guests.
Events not at the fair this year, with cancellations possibly related to COVID-19, will include: 3rd Lair SkatePark, EquiMania!™, Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage, Giant Sing Along, Go Karts, the Great Big Sandbox, Laser Encore’s Laser Hitz Show and the River Raft Ride.
For more information about the upcoming fair and to buy tickets, visit mnstatefair.org.
The state fair is located at 1265 Snelling Ave. N. in St. Paul.