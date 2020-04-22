2020 Winona Steamboat Days canceled amid growing COVID-19 concerns

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

“We have been discussing the many possibilities over that last several weeks and determined that, with the current COVID-19 guidelines in place and the projections going into June, it was in the best interest for the health and safety of our volunteers and community to cancel this year’s celebration,” Steamboat Days 2020 President Maynard Johnson said in a release Wednesday.