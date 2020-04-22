2020 Winona Steamboat Days canceled amid growing COVID-19 concerns

×
Winona Steamboat Days 2020 has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced Wednesday.
The annual festival was originally scheduled for June 17-21.
An additional event – “Show Us Your Ride” car show, scheduled for June 27 – is also canceled.
Smaller events held by Steamboat Days organizers are being considered for later this year.
Plans are already being created for next year’s festival, expected to be held June 16-20.
“We have been discussing the many possibilities over that last several weeks and determined that, with the current COVID-19 guidelines in place and the projections going into June, it was in the best interest for the health and safety of our volunteers and community to cancel this year’s celebration,” Steamboat Days 2020 President Maynard Johnson said in a release Wednesday.
