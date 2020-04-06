You are the owner of this article.
2020 Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
The 2020 Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

There are no plans to reschedule the annual event for this year, with the focus instead moving to the 2021 festival. The roster is already ready to go and is expected to be announced in the fall, a festival organizer said in a release.

The annual event, lasting about three weeks from late June to mid-July, was expected to include acts such as Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Manhattan Chamber Players and the American String Quartet.

The cancellation follows many others across the nation, as governors continue to cancel events that bring large masses of people together, sometimes even those that expect more than 10 people to attend.

