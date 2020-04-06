2020 Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
The 2020 Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
There are no plans to reschedule the annual event for this year, with the focus instead moving to the 2021 festival. The roster is already ready to go and is expected to be announced in the fall, a festival organizer said in a release.
The annual event, lasting about three weeks from late June to mid-July, was expected to include acts such as Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Manhattan Chamber Players and the American String Quartet.
The cancellation follows many others across the nation, as governors continue to cancel events that bring large masses of people together, sometimes even those that expect more than 10 people to attend.
Minnesota Orchestra
The Minnesota Orchestra performs in Lake Park as part of the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Winona Daily News file photo
Minnesota Orchestra
The Minnesota Orchestra's French horn section, performing for attendees at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
Jessica Kasper enjoys the Minnesota Orchestra playing the “William Tell Overture” at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening, as part of the Orchestra's annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
Beth Miller hums while the Minnesota Orchestra performs the “William Tell Overture” at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening, as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
The Minnesota Orchestra performs the “William Tell Overture” at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening, as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
A Minnesota Orchestra violinist, performing at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
Minnesota Orchestra’s assistant conductor Roderick Cox conducts the opening piece, “The Star Spangled Banner,” at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
For more photos from the concert, visit winonadailynews.com
Taylor Nyman photos, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
The Minnesota Orchestra performs at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
A Minnesota Orchestra percussionist performs at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
A Minnesota Orchestra member performs at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
Minnesota Orchestra’s assistant conductor, Roderick Cox, welcomes attendees Thursday to the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Taylor Nyman, Daily News
Minnesota Orchestra
A Minnesota Orchestra flutist, performing at Lake Park in Winona on Thursday evening, as part of the annual free concert sponsored by the Minnesota Beethoven Festival.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.